Abhay Deol: Just because you are privileged dosen’t mean you don’t make sacrifices

The actor opens up about his unconventional film choices

Abhay Deol/Instagram

Abhay Deol recently caught up with mid-day.com on ‘Flashback with the stars’ where he spoke about his latest release ‘Jungle Cry’ as well as his unconventional film choices.

The actor says, “I was only doing what I felt I could do authentically and give myself to, with conviction. Money was never the motive. Yeah sure I want to make money don’t get me wrong! It wasn’t the driving factor, creativity was! I didn’t do those films to be different or prove a point. I did what came naturally to me. If I am in a position of privilege, who else will do it? Does that mean I don’t make sacrifices? Just because you are privileged dosen’t mean you don’t make sacrifices. I sacrificed the star game for sure, as a result! The advantage I got from my background wasn’t getting work, I created my own work. It was knowing that, fame and money don’t necessarily bring you happiness because I came from a family that had both!”

