Acappella group Penn Masala to embark on India tour from May 19

Acappella group Penn Masala to embark on India tour from May 19

Updated on: 07 April,2023 09:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Penn Masala, which is the South Asian a capella group of the University of Pennsylvania, has been an internet sensation for their spectacular music produced by a college boyband




Penn Masala, World's first South Asian Acappella group is set for a homecoming during the summers as it will serve a fusion of Western pop and Desi melodies during their India tour. The tour will travel to six cities in India including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Goa from May 19 through May 29, 2023.


Penn Masala, which is the South Asian a capella group of the University of Pennsylvania, has been an internet sensation for their spectacular music produced by a college boyband.



Talking about performing in India, the band collectively said in a statement, "We're so thrilled to be coming back to India this summer for our Homecoming Tour. You don't want to miss our fusion of the best Desi and Western hit songs. As a Desi singing group that's based in the U.S., we are so excited to come back to India, where our group's music and heritage has its roots. We hope to see you all soon in a city near you."


Produced by TribeVibe, a BookMyShow Enterprise, the tour will go live with its tickets on April 7 on BookMyShow.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

