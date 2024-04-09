Adah Sharma was recently seen playing Rosie in the web series 'Sunflower season 2' that also stars Sunil Grover. She spoke to mid-day.com about the extent she goes to for her role preps

Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma on preparing for 'Sunflower' 2: I sat in a bar in disguise at 5 in the morning I Exclusive

Actress Adah Sharma is currently basking in the glory of three releases in month. While her film ‘The Kerala Story’ hit the theatres last year, it was released on OTT in March. In the same month, she also had the release of the film 'Bastar' and the web series 'Sunflower season 2'.

For 'Sunflower season 2', Adah Sharma played a quirky, villainous character alongside Sunil Grover. Adah enjoys prepping for her roles and would go to any extent to make her characters convincing. For the role of Rosie in 'Sunflower' who has a murderous instinct and is a bar dancer by profession, Sharma visited a bar to study dancers. “I wanted it to look convincing. When you're doing a choreographed dance number, it’s easy to add a sensual oomph but when I met a few bar dancers, I noticed their body language, even when they're not dancing.

"They are very comfortable with their bodies. There's nothing to do with what you're wearing or anything. They're just very comfortable in their own space, which maybe you and I won't be because we are not used to dancing on a stage with men objectifying you."

"To get that body language, I thought I should hang out and watch them and they were so kind. They allowed me to do so and I was in disguise. I can't sit there as a girl in a bar at five in the morning. Sometimes I would wear a cap and a really loose shirt. I made sure I didn't look like Adah Sharma and I hung out in the bar; some days it was till late. But I managed to be in disguise and watch. I love observing and learning from people. I love that as an actor," she added.

Adah Sharma admits that she loves prepping for her roles and would go to any extent for the characters that she is playing on screen. She undergoes a different kind of prep for every role depending on the demands of the character. For her debut, the horror film '1920', Adah said that no one knew who she was after the release. “After 1920 came out, a lot of people didn't know I was Adah Sharma. They thought I was some foreign girl called Lisa. That was the impact it had and I think that's the best compliment for an actor. With each role I'm given, I try to do different things".