×
Breaking News
The diamond war is here, and Mumbai is losing it
No property tax hike in Mumbai for 2022-23
Mumbai: Water tank bursts at Gautam Nagar transit camp, two homes damaged
Mumbai: Govandi mosques to start talking about measles, vaccination
Booster shot for three sick south Mumbai bridges
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Armaan Ralhan celebrates his birthday with his family and close friends

Armaan Ralhan celebrates his birthday with his family and close friends

Updated on: 18 November,2022 03:45 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The actor had nailed his role as Squadron leader Viraj in Shoorveer

Armaan Ralhan celebrates his birthday with his family and close friends

Armaan Ralhan


Actor Armaan Ralhan rang in his special day with his family and close friends this year. The actor had nailed his role as Squadron leader Viraj in the captivating series Shoorveer this year that left fans in awe. His breakthrough performance was in 'Ajeeb Daastaans' in 2021. 


Armaan said, "It was an intimate celebration for me this year as I was with my closest people, I  got to celebrate my birthday with them. I feel very grateful for the love and wishes that have been pouring in."



Also Read: Neeti Mohan: I start making my New Year’s resolutions on my birthday


Which of these Prabhas films are you looking forward to?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
web series Entertainment News birthday birthday wishes

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK