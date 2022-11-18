Armaan Ralhan celebrates his birthday with his family and close friends

The actor had nailed his role as Squadron leader Viraj in Shoorveer
Armaan Ralhan
Actor Armaan Ralhan rang in his special day with his family and close friends this year. The actor had nailed his role as Squadron leader Viraj in the captivating series Shoorveer this year that left fans in awe. His breakthrough performance was in 'Ajeeb Daastaans' in 2021.
Armaan said, "It was an intimate celebration for me this year as I was with my closest people, I got to celebrate my birthday with them. I feel very grateful for the love and wishes that have been pouring in."
Also Read: Neeti Mohan: I start making my New Year’s resolutions on my birthday