Ayesha Jhulka: Shows like 'Happy Family: Conditions Apply' help us reconnect with our families

Ayesha Jhulka on her role in her next web show that comically showcases conflicts between four generations of an Indian family

A still from the series

Ayesha Jhulka, who made her career comeback with Tanuja Chandra’s Hush Hush, will now be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s family series, Happy Family: Conditions Apply. The actor says it was the maker’s conviction that won her over. “When I heard the narration, I found it to be a different kind of family drama. The characters resemble the kind of individuals you will find in each family,” she says, adding that the project chronicles the lackadaisical attitude we have towards our loved ones. “It is about the way we ignore our family members, and fail to understand their importance. Shows such as this help us reconnect with our families that give us a sense of security due to their unconditional love. This show spreads this message in a humorous way.”

The series revolves around a family of four generations. They are divided by their divergent and eccentric personalities, but united by their bond. “My character brings the family together. I wouldn’t say she is sandwiched between two generations; she is like that layer of cheese between the slices that balances the equation. She is the strength of the family, and avoids conflicts.”

Recalling how Chandra brought her back to the limelight, Jhulka expresses her gratitude, stating, “I was lucky that Tanuja convinced me. Now I am receiving many offers and getting to choose the content I want to be part of. I pick parts that I feel I can do justice to. I am learning every day. It is a lovely time for female actors today. The perception of an actor has changed. New shows give us the opportunity to do different roles.”