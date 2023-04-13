Bespoke van for Bhuvan Bam from jabra fan

Rajkot fan gifts Bhuvan Bam a customised van designed with elements from his last release, Taaza Khabar

File photo

Internet’s funny man Bhuvan Bam made his OTT debut with Taaza Khabar in January. For the web offering, the actor-comic stayed true to his style, bringing on the laughs with the story of a sanitation worker who realises he has a superpower. Manthan, a Rajkot-based fan of Bam, was so impressed by the Disney+ Hotstar offering that he gifted him a van that has been designed keeping the show’s theme in mind. While the vehicle’s exterior is covered with the series’ poster, the interiors are decorated with fairy lights and Taaza Khabar’s stills.



Manthan drove the customised van from Rajkot to Mumbai, and then reached out to the content creator’s team. Bam admits that he was overwhelmed on seeing his gesture of love. “The van was like a mini-home. He took care of small details, like the stills from the show, not just featuring me, but also other actors. There is also a television set, and a bean bag where you can sit down and watch whatever you want. I’ll always be grateful for the love that this show has been receiving,” shares the actor.