The series is directed by Motwane and Satyanshu Singh, along with co-directors Ambiecka Pandit, Arkesh Ajay and Rohin Raveendran Nair

Picture Courtesy/Vikramaditya Motwane's Instagram account

Listen to this article 'Black Warrant' teaser: Zahan Kapoor plays rookie jailer in Vikramaditya Motwane's prison drama x 00:00

After basking in the success of his previous projects 'Sacred Games' and 'CTRL', Vikramaditya Motwane is now set to take fans inside the harsh realities of India's most infamous prison with his upcoming web series, 'Black Warrant'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix, on Thursday, released the teaser for the prison drama, which stars actor Zahan Kapoor as a newly appointed jailer struggling to adapt to the tough environment of Tihar Jail.

The teaser shows Zahan trying to survive as he learns to navigate the harsh realities of prison life, while his colleagues ask him to toughen up. The teaser also shows Rahul Bhatt, who appears to be playing the role of an authoritative cop. The series marks Zahan's debut in the world of web series. The actor is the grandson of late Bollywood legend Shashi Kapoor.

Check out the teaser:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikramaditya Motwane (@motwayne)

The film is directed by Motwane and Satyanshu Singh, along with co-directors Ambiecka Pandit, Arkesh Ajay and Rohin Raveendran Nair.

Paramvir Singh Cheema, Anurag Thakur and Sidhant Gupta, also play key roles.

Presented by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with Andolan Production and Confluence Media, the series is inspired by true events and is based on the book 'Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer' by Sunil Gupta, a former Tihar Jail superintendent, and journalist-author Sunetra Choudhury.

The series will premiere on Netflix on January 10, 2025.

Meanwhile, Motwane recently received praise for his cyber-thriller film 'CTRL', which starred Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat. The movie also marked Ananya Panday's second OTT release this year, following her debut in the series 'Call Me Bae' in September. The cyberthriller was released on October 4 on Netflix.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever