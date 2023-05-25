Priyanka Chopra who carried out her own stunts in 'Citadel' spoke about performing the sequences in the spy-thriller 'Citadel'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Listen to this article 'Blood, sweat and tears, literally’: Priyanka Chopra talks about 'Citadel' stunt sequences x 00:00

As Prime Video’s 'Citadel' races towards its finale on May 26, it has been making waves across the world, with one of the largest global audiences in the history of Prime Video tuning in weekly for the latest episodes of the action-packed spy series.

Talking about the expanse of stunts and the train sequence that got us to the edge of our seats, Richard Madden shares, “It was a complicated process getting ready to actually shoot [episode one’s] train sequence because we had all of the confines of being in a small space. And we worked really closely with this amazing stunt team to work out what are our strengths, be it speed or agility, or brute force… and how we could incorporate them into this space. So we managed to get into the studio before we started filming and started learning a language of footwork and gunplay. How do we incorporate all of these things there? Okay, we've got a shotgun, but how can we use it as a sword? How can I use it as a battering ram? How can I load it and throw it so the other actor can fire it? So, they were really plugged into the heart of what Nadia and Mason are, which is two people that can work beautifully together to make one super weapon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding further, Priyanka Chopra Jonas adds,“I think Anthony and Joe brought the most incredible stunt team onto the show. [Anthony and Joe Russo] have worked with the best in the business. And we were really lucky to be able to work with people like that. Our stunt team was incredible. I really think Nadia’s character’s a badass, and she comes from a place of trusting her body and her instincts. And I got to explore a lot of that with the stunts that we did."

Every time I would read new pages, the stunts would just get bigger and bigger and bigger. And it was amazing to be able to imagine that and then walk in the set and actually execute it. It was great.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

And, as Stanley Tucci says: “The action sequences are extraordinary, and the fight scenes are just amazing and sophisticated.”

The series is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer. Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio. Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran also serve as executive producers.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she would sacrifice her career for daughter Malti