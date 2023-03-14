Curiosity won’t kill this Kapoor

Tillotama Shome on what keeps her The Night Manager co-star young at heart

Anil Kapoor and Tillotama Shome

When Tillotama Shome promises to spill the beans on Anil Kapoor’s anti-ageing secrets that have kept him in good stead over the years, we are eager to lend an ear. “It’s his sense of security and curiosity that keeps him young,” she says, anticlimactically. Shome, who is resting on the laurels she has received for her act of a government employee attempting to nab a criminal, found it tough to come to terms with Kapoor’s praise. The actor had stated that he hoped to play the character that was essayed by her in the Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer. “That just goes to show how secure he is as an actor. He has been here for so many years, and I was curious to understand what makes him [relevant for so long]. It’s because he is secure and curious. If you know everything, you won’t be curious about others. I realised this quality keeps him young. Being curious is inspiring,” she says of her The Night Manager co-star.

The biggest highlight of being part of the Disney +Hotstar series, she says, was getting the opportunity to play a character that aligned with her age. “The director will not try to make you look younger, or older. I didn’t know whether the audience would accept me. But it felt good to get an age-appropriate part.”