Cyrus Sahukar: 'Mind The Malhotras' has always been a really fun experience

Get ready with your family to go on this crazy rollercoaster ride to meet the Malhotras. The series is streaming across 240+ countries and territories worldwide on Prime Video
Picture courtesy/PR
With its hilariously riveting storyline, Mind The Malhotras Season 2 has garnered quite a bit of attention from its viewers, all of whom have only lovely things to say. In the second season, Shefali (Mini Mathur) and Rishabh (Cyrus Sahukar) are back with crazy problems and crazier solutions, gluing audiences’ eyes to the screens while they roll around laughing. The viewers, who were already excited for the second season, seem very happy with how this season of Mind The Malhotras exceeded their expectations with evolving characters, a well-rounded plot, and tons of comedy. All the new elements of Season 2 have made it much more adventurous, enjoyable, and relatable to people.
Talking about adding more characters and fun elements to the show, Cyrus said, “It was crazy, fun and very revealing. I mean, Mind The Malhotras has always been a really fun experience because I'm also working with so many friends. This season, we have even more friends! We have my childhood buddy, Sameer Kochchar, Maria Goretti, and Dalip Tahil, all in very special and interesting roles.”
He further adds, “It was a lot of hard work and this season really opens up the Malhotras’ lives and their stories. I think this is the season of transitions where everything opens up. While the first season was very much about the home, a couple, and their therapy, the second one delves a little deeper into who they are and how they react, and of course, opens up their world.”
