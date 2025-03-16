Breaking News
Fire breaks out in shanties housing labourers in Vasai, no injuries reported
Nirbhaya squad's timely intervention helps woman reach hospital for childbirth
Karjat-Badlapur new rail lines get a push
Maharashtra Minister, LoP trade barbs over removal of Aurangzeb's grave
Civil contractor arrested from Vadodara in New India Cooperative Bank case
shot-button
Holi Holi
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Neeraj Pandey and Debatma Mandal plan to reveal Kolkatas best kept secret with Khakee The Bengal Chapter

Neeraj Pandey and Debatma Mandal plan to reveal 'Kolkata's best-kept secret' with Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

Updated on: 16 March,2025 07:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Showrunner Neeraj Pandey and director Debatma Mandal on their connection to Kolkata and expanding the universe with Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

Neeraj Pandey and Debatma Mandal plan to reveal 'Kolkata's best-kept secret' with Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

Prosenjit Chatterjee as Barun Roy, a politician

Listen to this article
Neeraj Pandey and Debatma Mandal plan to reveal 'Kolkata's best-kept secret' with Khakee: The Bengal Chapter
x
00:00

How do you raise the stakes after success? By biting into an even more sumptuous world. With Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, the standalone sequel to Neeraj Pandey’s Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, that is the attempt. The series explores the crime-infested landscape of early 2000s Bengal, with an IPS officer tearing through a web of political power and law enforcement roadblocks. This crime drama boasts an ensemble cast led by Jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, and Parambrata Chatterjee. 


Jeet as IPS Arjun Maitra and director Debatma MandalJeet as IPS Arjun Maitra and director Debatma Mandal


While Pandey continues as the showrunner, directorial responsibilities are shared by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray. The series is set to stream in both Hindi and Bengali, making it Netflix’s first dual-language Indian crime show. Mandal tells us, “The basic idea was from Neeraj. The idea that we could tell a story representing Kolkata a little better was always the endeavour. There were things about Kolkata that had not been explored earlier, which was an exciting premise to take up. We know how crime, politics, and violence work here because we’ve all grown up here. I think violence in Kolkata has been the best-kept secret for the longest period of time.”


Neeraj PandeyNeeraj Pandey

When the Bihar chapter came out, Pandey had envisioned the Khakee franchise as a multi-series, each instalment focusing on a new state. The showrunner added, “At that point in time, we were clear that the vision was to take it to different states. During the promotion of Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, somebody told me not to talk about the possibility of a season two right now. But we went ahead and said that this is supposed to be a multi-season show. If it doesn’t work out, no problem. But there’s nothing wrong with thinking of it, right? So we dreamt big from day zero. I’m happy that we’ve managed to tell a second season of this and am looking forward to many more.” 

What’s the pada culture? 

‘Pada’ means neighbourhood club/adda, a culture long practised in Kolkata. Initially, the members of the club were restricted to organising blood donation camps, hoisting the party’s flag, and conducting political rallies. They have now become the foot soldiers of the state government. Pandey, who spent a lot of time in Kolkata, explained, “We were just discussing the pada culture in Kolkata and how different it is from any other state. While the Bihar chapter was adapted, this is a fictional story, but we went back and referenced a lot of incidents we knew [beforehand].”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

neeraj pandey prosenjit chatterjee Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK