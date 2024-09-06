The creators of Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae' have included nods to real-life people and events, adding a meta twist to show. Find out what the Ambani twist to show is

Call Me Bae

The highly anticipated show Call Me Bae premiered today, September 6, on Amazon Prime Video, and it has exceeded expectations. The creators have included nods to real-life people and events, adding a meta twist to show.

Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae' has THIS Ambani family reference

Five years ago, a video of the Ambani family wishing Shloka Ambani on her birthday grabbed attention. In the video, her husband Akash Ambani winked while hinting that he wanted to start a family with her. This funny moment is also featured in the show, and Agastya's wink is sure to get a laugh from the audience.

That's not all—there are mentions of places like Lakshadweep, Maldives, and the Khan Market Gang, all packed into the very first episode, which sets the tone right away. These humorous references and jabs keep popping up throughout the rest of the series as well.

About Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae series debut

Ananya Panday is making her web series debut with a new show called 'Call Me Bae', where she plays an extremely rich young woman whose life turns upside down when she is disowned by her family. The trailer of the new show, which also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur, was unveiled today. It is a Dharmatic Entertainment production with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers. With the super glamorous setting and the mannerisms of Ananya, the trailer will remind you of Sonam Kapoor from Aisha.

After all, who doesn't love watching a wealthy character lose everything and be forced to work for a living? It's a tried-and-true storyline that’s captivated audiences for ages—think Caroline Channing from 2 Broke Girls or Schitt's Creek.

But Call Me Bae adds a unique twist. There’s no shady business manager or tax evasion involved. The downfall of 'Bae' (played by Ananya Panday) stems from something far more personal: her loneliness, which leads to infidelity in her marriage to one of India's top business families. When her affair is exposed, she’s not only cast out by her in-laws but abandoned by her own family. Thus begins Bae's “struggle.”