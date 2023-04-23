Elnaaz Norouzi: Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti have the same vision

Eagerly waiting for the second edition of Made in Heaven, Elnaaz Norouzi on working with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti

Elnaaz Norouzi

It’s been four years since the first season of Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Made in Heaven dropped on Amazon Prime Video, but the wait for the second edition seems endless. However, Iranian-German model-actor Elnaaz Norouzi revealed that the show may finally come sometime in July this year, adding, “It is not entirely confirmed. We don’t have a date as yet, but we know that if anything goes wrong [in July], it should be released by August.”

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti

Eagerly waiting to see her episode, Norouzi shares that her story is the “only one shot in France”. “The episode has beautiful visuals and a fantastic story that is relatable. I love my character, [as] it is different from anything I have done before,” she says, refusing to divulge any further details on the wedding drama that would follow. “While we were dubbing for it, we were laughing and enjoying [the episode]. We received great feedback. I am just waiting for Zoya to finish, so I can watch it.”

Ask her if Akhtar runs a tight ship on sets, and Norouzi claims that she had a “fantastic time with so many women in the crew”. “Zoya provides a great working environment. When you are working, everyone is [on point] and concentrating on the shot, but the moment there is a break, it is all happy and fun. That is the way I prefer to work. Although I didn’t get to work much with Reema, as Zoya was directing my episode, they are not very different from each other. They have the same vision and both know where they are going,” she says.

