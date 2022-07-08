Breaking News
Exclusive Darshan Raval I lost 11 kgs during the lockdown

Exclusive! Darshan Raval: I lost 11 kgs during the lockdown

Updated on: 08 July,2022 04:47 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

The singer shares the secret behind his weight loss

Exclusive! Darshan Raval: I lost 11 kgs during the lockdown

Darshan Raval/PR image


Darshan Raval has just released his latest monsoon song 'Baarishon Mein' and the singer is looking fitter than ever! Speaking about his new look, Darshan told mid-day.com, "I lost eleven kgs during the lockdown by working out, so I keep my diet under control. I have started following a healthy lifestyle. It took me a year and half to lose that kind of weight. I only eat what my body requires. I have reduced carbohydrates and sugar, eat in limited portions. I workout everyday, it could be any kind of physical activity."

When quizzed about his favourite food to snack on, during the monsoon, Darshan says, "I used to enjoy chai and pakode during the monsoon. I used to tell mom, 'please keep chai and pakode ready' whenever I had to step our during this season. Now I'm always on a diet so I can't eat a lot of my favourite foods."




Sharing a special message for fans before signing off, Darshan says, "I want to thank fans for always loving me and waiting no matter what! This song is coming after four months and every time I'm on social media people kept asking about it. They have been counting minutes and seconds for the song to release. There's no method to making a song and you can't predict when it will be ready. This song has an old melody. I had prepared it a year and half ago but it took time to complete."


