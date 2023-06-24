Breaking News
Exclusive video! Sobhita Dhulipala on The Night Manager 2: Anil Kapoor is the youngest member of the cast

Updated on: 24 June,2023 12:52 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Sobhita Dhulipala plays Kaveri in 'The Night Manager'

Sobhita Dhulipala/Raj M Patil

Sobhita Dhulipala aka Kaveri from 'The Night Manager' is back with season 2 that releases on June 30th. The actress opens up about the person behind the glamour, why she prefers to keep her life offscreen private, invasion of privacy, life changes after becoming a celebrity and more. The series will air on Disney+Hotstar.



Speaking about working with co-actors, Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur the actress was quick to point of that Kapoor is the youngest member of the cast. She said, "The three of us have felt for our characters and there's been a lot of excitement while we were shooting. Anil sir comes with his homework and ideas. Aditya comes with quiet grit. I have watched Anil sir's work over the years and he's inspiring. I had to find a healthy wavelength with Aditya. These are the things that catalysed the whole experience for me. We've ended up speaking about 'The Night Manager' so much. It's coming in two parts and with the first part being received well I feel excited not nervous."


Looking back at her career, the actress says she's in a place of "comfort and joy." She adds, "Yes it's been difficult like it is for everyone. The jury is out as an actor. There's a certain sweetness when you grow on your own terms and make your own choices. Some work and others don't! Somewhere, there is a payoff when you are doing what you dreamt of doing. You find an opportunity and even appreciation on some occasions. It's a beautiful place to be and motivates me to be more myself than anybody else. More than proud I'm grateful because otherwise I would be content, which I'm not. It's been tough but also rewarding, it's important to be grateful for the things that went right."

While her work is out there for the audience to see, Sobhita admits she likes to retain a mystery about the person behind the actor. She says, "There's a part of me that enjoys not knowing everything about an artiste. I'd like to discover them through their work."

Catch all this and more on mid-day's Youtube channel.

