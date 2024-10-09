Breaking News
FLOBW Trailer: 'Privilege vs. more Privilege' Saif Ali Khan adds spice as Maheep Kapoor and gang take on Delhi newcomers

Updated on: 09 October,2024 01:32 PM IST
mid-day online correspondent |

The much-awaited third season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives is coming soon. The trailer for the reality show has been released, and it promises plenty of drama

Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives trailer

The much-awaited third season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives is coming soon. The trailer for the reality show has been released, and it promises plenty of drama and fun. Ranbir Kapoor, whose sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is making her first appearance on screen, jokingly said that she might "mess it up." The trailer also features appearances from Bollywood stars like Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan.


Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives trailer out now


On October 9, 2024, the trailer for the new reality show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives was released on social media. The 3-minute trailer starts with Saif Ali Khan saying, “Let me tell you a tale of two cities.” Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh, who were in the first two seasons, represent the Mumbai side.


Newcomers Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi make up the Delhi side. Ranbir Kapoor, while introducing Riddhima, jokes, “Riddhima is really gonna mess it up.” At one point in the trailer, Maheep even said, "They called us thakeela (tired) Bollywood wives"

When is Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives releasing?

Save the date, darling! On October 18, your favourite gang returns to Netflix with a new twist! The Fabulous Lives of Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh, will see new additions as Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla join the mix in Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives.

This season isn’t just about everyone’s favourite Bollywood wives—oh no, it’s about two worlds colliding in the most D(ha)ramatic way possible! Bollywood royalty Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, fashionista and philanthropist Shalini Passi, and fierce boss woman Kalyani Saha Chawla are ready to crash the party. The stakes have never been higher! Get ready for the ultimate showdown between the OG Bollywood ladies and the three women from the capital city in a battle of wits, fun, drama and glamour - and of course the age-old question: which city is best, Mumbai or Delhi?

The first two seasons of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' have undeniably been attention-grabbers, deftly blending the glitz and glamour of Bollywood with the relatable challenges and triumphs of its leading ladies. The show offers an unvarnished look at their personal and professional lives, granting viewers a rare glimpse into the inner sanctum of Bollywood's elite.

