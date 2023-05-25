Sources say Lakshya, who was to foray into movies alongside Kartik in Dostana 2, is frontrunner for Aryan Khan’s maiden web series

Aryan Khan, Lakshya Lalwani, Dostana 2 was put on the backburner after Kartik Aaryan’s exit

Listen to this article From one Aaryan to another? x 00:00

All eyes have been on Aryan Khan ever since news of his directorial debut started circulating earlier this year. The web series, the working title of which is reportedly Stardom, is among the most awaited B-Town projects. The first-time director has long been scouting for the lead, with over 800 people having auditioned for it. Now, we hear that Khan may have found his leading man in Lakshya Lalwani.

Sources say that the six-part series, which is set against the backdrop of the Hindi film industry, was originally scheduled to go on floors this month. However, it has been pushed by a few weeks. A source reveals, “The casting process took long. Aryan is clear about the kind of actor he wants. Those who showed promise in the initial rounds, were made to undergo six to eight rounds of audition, including screen tests and in-person. Lakshya is the frontrunner. Three more actors will be locked by the weekend.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lalwani featured in some television shows, before catching everyone’s attention with his titular role in Porus. In 2019, he bagged Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 — also starring Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor — that was to mark his Bollywood debut. However, the film was put on the backburner in 2021, after which Lalwani was roped in for Johar’s Bedhadak. The drama has yet to roll.

Also Read: Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Sheikh spotted playing pickleball, have a look!