Breaking News
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge work affects bid to reduce flooding at Andheri subway
Mumbai: Muck from Mithi is more than from nullahs in all of western suburbs
Mumbai: BMC bent on ensuring no waterlogging at Milan subway
Mumbai: Railways to lift nearly 60 km of tracks to prevent flooding
Palghar snake-bite tragedy case: Health in-charge faces axe
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > From one Aaryan to another

From one Aaryan to another?

Updated on: 25 May,2023 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Sources say Lakshya, who was to foray into movies alongside Kartik in Dostana 2, is frontrunner for Aryan Khan’s maiden web series

From one Aaryan to another?

Aryan Khan, Lakshya Lalwani, Dostana 2 was put on the backburner after Kartik Aaryan’s exit

Listen to this article
From one Aaryan to another?
x
00:00

All eyes have been on Aryan Khan ever since news of his directorial debut started circulating earlier this year. The web series, the working title of which is reportedly Stardom, is among the most awaited B-Town projects. The first-time director has long been scouting for the lead, with over 800 people having auditioned for it. Now, we hear that Khan may have found his leading man in Lakshya Lalwani.


Sources say that the six-part series, which is set against the backdrop of the Hindi film industry, was originally scheduled to go on floors this month. However, it has been pushed by a few weeks. A source reveals, “The casting process took long. Aryan is clear about the kind of actor he wants. Those who showed promise in the initial rounds, were made to undergo six to eight rounds of audition, including screen tests and in-person. Lakshya is the frontrunner. Three more actors will be locked by the weekend.”


Lalwani featured in some television shows, before catching everyone’s attention with his titular role in Porus. In 2019, he bagged Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 — also starring Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor — that was to mark his Bollywood debut. However, the film was put on the backburner in 2021, after which Lalwani was roped in for Johar’s Bedhadak. The drama has yet to roll. 


Also Read: Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Sheikh spotted playing pickleball, have a look!

aryan khan kartik aaryan Web Series Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK