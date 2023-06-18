Bigg Boss OTT 2: In a gorgeous black saree, Pooja Bhatt met Salman Khan on the 'BB OTT season 2 set. He explained the new guidelines, loopholes, and turns

Salman Khan. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article From Salman Khan's grand entry to introduction of currency system, 'Bigg Boss OTT2' starts with a bang x 00:00

The much-awaited show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' started with the grand entry of host and superstar Salman Khan. He looked stunning in a denim-on-denim look and grooved to the song 'Hangover' from the movie 'Kick'.

He introduced the contestants and also the 'Bigg Boss OTT Season 2' housemates were introduced to a novel money system in an unprecedented turn of events. Individual BB currencies were apparently given to contestants, enabling them to engage in a simulated economy inside the house. This will enable them to strategically manage their resources, including purchasing essential supplies such as rations and other items.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a gorgeous black saree, Pooja Bhatt met Salman Khan on the 'BB OTT season 2 set. He explained the new guidelines, loopholes, and turns.

Falaq Naaz, this year's first contender to join the house, makes a strong introduction. Falaq is the sister of actor Sheezan Khan. Salman praised her for being strong.

Abhishek Malhan, alias Fukra Insaan, is introduced by Salman. They engaged in some amusing banter. Abhishek declares that he is no longer a fan of Jiya Shankar which heats things up. She makes an effort to disregard the situation, but they nearly collide. Abhishek is ranked first, and Jiya is placed fourth. Sunny and Abhishek joke about it before the panellists make their final choice. They eventually come in sixth place and have 65,000 BB currency between them. Finally, the two met Falaq. Jiya is put in a difficult situation when Abhishek attempts to question her why she nicknamed him nakli hawa. The home is described as "strange" by Abhishek. Manisha Rani made an entry by singing the song 'Oonchi Hai Building' and she hugged Salman almost five times. According to the viewers, Falaq is presently placed ninth and has 30,000 in Bigg Boss currency. Her promotion to position four with 1,20,000 currency was approved by the panel.

The entry of pets along with the contestants has surely excited fans of the show.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever