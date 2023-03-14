Gandhadagudi: Puneeth Rajkumar's swansong is all set to premiere on his birth anniversary

Gandhadagudi - Journey of a True Hero, starring iconic Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, is all set for a streaming premiere on Prime Video on his birth anniversary, March 17

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Prime Video today announced the India streaming premiere of Gandhadagudi – Journey of a True Hero, a docu-feature starring ‘Karnataka Ratna’, the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, along with award-winning wildlife photographer-filmmaker, Amoghavarsha, who is also the writer and director for this film. Produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar under the banner of PRK Productions, in association with Mudskipper, and with the music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, the docu-feature is an epic musical celebration of Karnataka. After winning audiences’ hearts in the theatres, audiences can now enjoy the late actor’s last project exclusively on Prime Video in India from March 17.

As a sweet treat to the late actor’s fans on his 48th birth anniversary, Gandhadagudi – Journey of a True Hero gives a glimpse of Puneeth Rajkumar’s zeal and love for nature and his native land. In the docu-feature, the Power Star actor and filmmaker Amoghavarsha sets out on a trip in Karnataka to capture the region’s abundant wildlife, scenic beauty, water bodies, and forgotten tales. The duo also broaches environmental concerns around plastic use, water conservation, and deforestation. Adding a personal touch, the feature gives interesting insight into Puneeth’s extraordinary lineage, his father, the legendary actor Dr. Rajkumar.

Speaking about Gandhadagudi’s streaming premiere on Prime Video, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar said, ‘The film was Appu’s dream project, and he always wanted to do something about environmental conservation. The film was showered with an overwhelmingly positive response by Appu’s fans and audiences in Karnataka, and we felt it was a natural progression for the world to witness this beautiful journey. We are grateful to everyone who has supported us throughout the journey of this film. We have collaborated with Prime Video many times in the past and are thrilled that through our long-standing association we can take Appu’s last film to his fans and audiences across the country on his birth anniversary.’

Also Read: Prime Video launches song 'Paisa Hai Toh' from 'Farzi'

Director Amoghavarsha added, 'It was heartening to see Gandhadagudi and its unique experience receive historic positive reviews from across the world. Gandhadagudi is a window into the unseen, mystical India and showcases a unique eastern view of our relationship with nature. As a country of 1.4 billion+ people we still have the largest number of tigers and elephants roaming freely - and GG tries to answer this enigma. I’m extremely happy that the audience can journey with Puneeth and uncover, experience these never before seen wonders and a slice of his real, raw self. I am thrilled that through Prime Video the docu-feature will reach out to a wider audience in the country.'

Speaking about the film’s digital premiere, music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath said, ‘Gandhadagudi is my first collaboration as a music director with Puneeth Rajkumar, and I feel lucky to have worked on this special project. Composing for this music was extremely unique and integral to the docu-drama. I have incorporated a lot of folk tunes to elevate the experiential experience of the flora and fauna showcased in the film. With the film’s streaming premiere on Prime Video, I am glad that more audiences will be able to witness this beautiful immersive experience about Karnataka.’