Her continued participation since the event's inception reflects her dedication to both fitness and the marathon itself

Gul Panag. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Gul Panag reveals exciting details about Family Man season 3 x 00:00

Actor Gul Panag, who is known for her projects like 'Dor', 'Dhoop', 'Ab Tak Chhappan 2', 'Student of the Year', among others, is gearing up for her next projects including season 2 of 'Paatal Lok' and 'Family Man season 3'.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a conversation with ANI, she expressed her excitement about the upcoming projects. "We are busy filming 'Family Man Season 3'. So that should be out in the next couple of months as well as 'Paatal Lok' Season 2. "

Talking about 'Family Man', written by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK, the third season will bring back many of the original cast members, including Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), amongst others. It is produced by Raj & DK's D2R Films banner.

'The Family Man: Season 1' premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 20, 2019. The second season was released on the streamer on June 4, 2021.

Jaideep Ahlawat starrer 'Paatal Lok Season 2' was announced by the makers earlier. The show stars Ishwak Singh, Tillotama Shome, Jahnu Barua, Gul Panag, Nagesh Kukunoor, Anurag Arora.

Sharing the first look from season 2, Prime Video wrote, "Two seemingly disconnected cases get Hathiram and Ansari to work together again, sending them down the track of a nebulous conspiracy."

Meanwhile, Gul Panag expressed her excitement about participating in the Delhi Half Marathon, highlighting her long-standing association with the event.

"It's always wonderful to run in Delhi and participate in the Delhi Half Marathon," said Panag.

"I have been participating since the inaugural edition, and I am very happy to be back here again," she added.

The Delhi Half Marathon was established in 2005.

The actor, known for her fitness and love for running, emphasized the unique appeal of the marathon.

"The best part of the Delhi Half Marathon is the route, which is the hero of the marathon," she noted.

Her continued participation since the event's inception reflects her dedication to both fitness and the marathon itself.

The Delhi Half Marathon 2024 is set to showcase some of India's top long-distance running talent, with a lineup of elite athletes who have consistently proven their mettle on both national and international stages.

Kavita Yadav, the defending champion of the Indian Elite Women's Race, enters the competition with an impressive track record. Her recent performances, including a second-place finish in the 10,000m at the 2023 National Open Athletics Championships, demonstrate her continued dominance in long-distance events. Yadav's personal best of 1:17:42 in last year's half marathon sets a high bar for this year's competition.

She will face stiff competition from the likes of Priti Lamba and Nirma Thakore, two of India's top women road racers.

Priti Lamba, known for her prowess in the 3000m steeplechase, won a bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games. She is also a bronze medallist of Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2022.

Meanwhile, in the men's category, the competition is equally fierce. Kiran Matre, fresh from his victory at the TCS World 10K Bengaluru, where he clocked a personal best of 29:32, is ready to make a significant impact.

His competition comes in the form of Sawan Barwal, who was a bronze medallist in last year's event. His impressive credentials include an individual bronze and team gold at the Asian Half Marathon Championship in 2023. Barwal's recent gold medal in the 5000m at the National

Senior Athletics Competition underscores his current form and readiness for the challenge ahead.Rounding out the elite field is Kalidas Hirve, whose extensive marathon experience adds depth to the competition. With over 100 marathons under his belt and a personal best of 2:18:14 in the full marathon, Hirve's endurance and race strategy will be key factors in the half marathon event.

The Delhi Half Marathon will kick off from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 20, and also boasts a prize purse of USD 260,000.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever