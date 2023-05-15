Eijaz was injured severely while shooting but he stayed true to his character

Eijaz Khan

Listen to this article I was limping during the introduction of season 3: Eijaz Khan on 'City of Dreams' x 00:00

Actors are known to go to great lengths in their commitment to bringing characters to life on screen, often pushing through physical challenges and personal setbacks to deliver path-breaking performances. In the upcoming season of 'City of Dreams season 3,' the fit and brave Wasim Khan (Eijaz Khan) was injured severely while shooting but he stayed true to his character and braved every bullet, just to deliver his role to perfection.

Also Read: 'City of Dreams' Season 3 trailer out: Back with political power games and betrayal

Talking about his injury, Eijaz Khan said, “In season 3, unfortunately I broke two meta tassels in my right foot. You will see my limping in the introduction scene as well. I couldn’t walk. The shoe size of my right foot would be one size bigger than my left foot because my leg was swollen. I had just undergone surgery and I couldn't walk properly or run at all. But sir (Nagesh Kukunoor), was very sympathetic towards it.We have a lot of challenges during shooting, but we figure out a way to overcome it. We can't pause our shoot. Unfortunately last year, six months in the latter half, I was dealing with a lot of injuries. So now I have paced myself. I've realized I am not 35-40 anymore. I understand that everything has a life. Every joint has a life. So I don't want to touch it or load or overburden it. I want to pace it and I'm working on strength conditioning mobility now, more than just strapping on more muscle.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eijaz Khan (@eijazkhan)

Dive into the murky world of politics with Disney+ Hotstar Specials 'City of Dreams season 3' on 26th May.

Also Read: Exclusive! Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar's honest reaction to being offered saas-bahu soaps