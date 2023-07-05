Breaking News
Mumbai: Nagpada man was jamming with ISIS right behind ATS office, say police
Mumbai: Delisle Road bridge faces slight delay, Gokhale bridge on track
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway flooding: Crackdown on dhabas
Mumbai: Lake levels double within a week of rain
Mumbai: Covid-19 war rooms to now tackle monsoon ailments
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Internet diversified content offerings with reels YouTube shorts Sharman Joshi

Internet diversified content offerings with reels, YouTube shorts: Sharman Joshi

Updated on: 05 July,2023 08:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

"If you have a compelling idea and know how to present your content, all you need is your smartphone to shoot the content and to upload it on the web and it's there for everyone to see," he added

Internet diversified content offerings with reels, YouTube shorts: Sharman Joshi

Sharman Joshi. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Internet diversified content offerings with reels, YouTube shorts: Sharman Joshi
x
00:00

Actor Sharman Joshi, who has been receiving a lot of positive responses to his recently released streaming show 'Kafas', has opined that the Internet has revolutionised the entire content ecosystem not just in India but across the globe.


Talking to IANS, the actor, who is known for his work in films like 'Rang De Basanti' and '3 Idiots', said: "The internet has changed the content landscape completely. Today, there are many famous YouTubers, social media Influencers, people who make reels and digital creators who come up with fresh content every few days. The cycle of content generation has been enhanced to a great extent."


The actor said that now every kind of content can be created because everyone "has a smartphone in their pockets" and the "power of distribution" with the internet to showcase their work to the entire world.


"If you have a compelling idea and know how to present your content, all you need is your smartphone to shoot the content and to upload it on the web and it's there for everyone to see," he added.

'Kafas' is streaming on Sony LIV.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sharman joshi youtube SonyLIV Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK