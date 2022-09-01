Breaking News
Mumbai Traffic Police set up control rooms, watch towers as Ganeshotsav begins
Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Gautam Adani
NIA announces Rs 25 lakh cash reward on gangster Dawood Ibrahim, his aides
Mumbai Police step up security measures amid festive season, extern 11 people from eastern suburbs
BSP to launch 'BJP's pol khol yatra' in Maharashtra
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Is something cooking between Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur

Is something cooking between Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur?

Updated on: 01 September,2022 12:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

For the gossipmongers, the highlight of the episode must have been a moment when Karan kept prodding Kriti about whether something was cooking between her and Aditya Roy Kapur. While Kriti did not reveal anything, she hinted later that some flirting might be happening between the two

Is something cooking between Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur?

Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur. Pics/Yogen Shah


With each episode of 'Koffee with Karan', filmmaker Karan Johar leaves the audience amazed by revealing interesting details about the personal lives of the celebrities who grace the famous couch on his show. And in the latest episode, Karan gave his 'Koffee' viewers a sneak peek into the personal and professional life of 'Heropanti' co-stars Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff. 


For the gossipmongers, the highlight of the episode must have been a moment when Karan kept prodding Kriti about whether something was cooking between her and Aditya Roy Kapur. While Kriti did not reveal anything, she hinted later that some flirting might be happening between the two.

Also Read: Chris Patt's wife Katherine Schwarzenegger drops 'rare' glimpse of her baby Eloise


During a point in the episode, Karan mentioned that Kriti and Aditya were seen canoodling in a corner at his party. Karan said, "Kriti you have been single for a while now, Is there anybody? There were rumours, I mean it came from...somewhere in my party that Oh Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur look so good together. We caught the canoodling in a corner, as in chatting." 

Responding to this, Kriti, said: "We do look good together but you know me, I don't canoodle in a corner! But yes, we were talking and he is a fun guy to be around." If reports are to be believed, Kriti and Aditya will be seen sharing screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next.

Play Quiz: How well do you know the late television actor Sidharth Shukla?

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you think `Brahmastra` will cross 100 Cr club after the boycott trend?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
kriti sanon aditya roy kapur karan johar koffee with karan Web Series Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK