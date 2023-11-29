Jad has been making waves with his newfound connection with Nikita. Following Nikita's decision to end her relationship with Tayne, the two recently exited the show together

Jad Hadid has been cast as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT's second season

Listen to this article Jad Hadid on Temptation Island: Beautiful, genuine connection between Nikita & me x 00:00

Former 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' contestant Jad Hadid, who recently featured in 'Temptation Island India', reflected upon his connection with Nikita Bhamidipati, calling it a ‘beautiful and genuine’ bond.

Jad has been making waves with his newfound connection with Nikita. Following Nikita's decision to end her relationship with Tayne, the two recently exited the show together.

ADVERTISEMENT

During their departure, Jad displayed a touching moment of emotion, by presenting Nikita with a pendant featuring her daughter's picture, considering it a precious keepsake.

Reflecting on his connection with Nikita, Jad said: "I've always faced challenges in love, but meeting Nikita made me realise that everything happens for a reason. If it's the end of something, it's also the beginning of something new.”

“There's a beautiful and genuine connection between Nikita and me, and I believe it's the start of a truly wonderful journey for us. A special thanks to Tayne for agreeing to come on this show; it is because of him that I found Nikita,” he added.

‘Temptation Island India’ airs on JioCinema.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever