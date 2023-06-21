Breaking News
'Jee Karda' actor Suhail Nayyar on becoming a biker boy

Updated on: 21 June,2023 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Jee Karda actor Suhail on learning to ride a bike and attaining a chiselled frame for the role

Suhail Nayyar

In Jee Karda, Suhail Nayyar’s character Rishabh often takes his bike for a spin at the end of a long, hard day. The only problem was that the actor didn’t know how to ride a bike. Before the Amazon Prime Video series went on floors, Nayyar dedicated a few weeks to mastering the two-wheeler. “A few falls were a given, but I eventually learnt to ride a bike like a pro. It took me almost a month to do it perfectly,” shares the actor. 


The series, also starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Aashim Gulati, tells the story of seven childhood friends who find their lives in a mess as they step into their 30s. As part of prep for his role, Nayyar also had to attain a chiselled frame. He says that director Arunima Sharma’s brief to him was to “get leaner”. “I worked with my trainer Tridev Pandey, sweating it out for hours in the gym. My daily routine included cardio, strength training, and flexibility exercises. I followed a strict and balanced meal plan, which was a good mix of protein and carbs. I missed my burgers a lot, but when I saw my pictures, [the sacrifice] felt worth it,” he grins.



