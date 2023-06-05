Jee Karda trailer: The series takes us on a ride filled with fun, drama and emotions capturing the life of seven childhood friends who are different from each other yet deeply connected

Tamannaah Bhatia

Listen to this article 'Jee Karda' trailer: Complications arise when bestfriends Tamannaah and Suhail Nayyar decide to tie the knot x 00:00

Prime Video today unveiled the trailer of the upcoming Amazon Original series, 'Jee Karda'. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and directed by Arunima Sharma, the series is co-written by Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal. Jee Karda features Tamannaah Bhatia, Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka as seven childhood friends alongside Simone Singh and Malhar Thakar playing pivotal roles.

The trailer of the series takes us on a ride filled with fun, drama and emotions capturing the life of seven childhood friends who are different from each other yet deeply connected. From experiencing life together, falling in love, making mistakes and even having their hearts crushed, they learn that even the finest friendships and relationships cannot be flawless. Rishab (Suhail Nayyar) proposes to Lavanya (Tamannaah Bhatia), his longtime girlfriend. Their school friends join the wedding celebrations, but complications arise and relationships take an intriguing twist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia said "I had an absolutely incredible time working on Jee Karda, for me, this show was the closest I've ever played a character that resonated with my own persona. Being a true Mumbai girl, having grown up in this vibrant city. The friendships I formed in school were unlike any other, and I believe those kinds of bonds are irreplaceable. This show truly captures the essence of nostalgia, reflecting the dynamics and experiences I understand so well from the city I belong to."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Talking about the series, producer Dinesh Vijan said, "One of the biggest strengths of Jee Karda liits distinct appeal in the digital landscape. While Prime Video has crafted many memorable shows, Jee Karda speaks to the young adult audience that is seldom looked at in the web space. In spirit, this show reminds me of Cocktail, a film that put Maddock on the map. This fun, fresh and feel good story will leave a mark in the hearts of today's youth".

Writer and director Arunima Sharma shared, “Jee Karda explores the difficulties and intricacies of navigating romance, friendships and adulthood. I feel that the audience will relate to it. Rather than presenting an idealised vision of adulthood, we wanted to create a drama that depicted the messy realities of life. I believe that audiences will identify with the characters and their journeys, and will find solace in knowing that they are not alone in their feelings. I'm very excited to bring this show with Prime Video and Maddock Films. Prime Video is renowned for providing thought-provoking and engaging narratives, and I feel our show will fit right in.”