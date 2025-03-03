At the heart of this explosive saga is its ensemble cast, including legendary icons of Bengali cinema, Jeet and Prosenjit, fondly known to their fans as Boss and Bumba Da

Following an electrifying announcement at the Next on Netflix India event, the breakout series Khakee is poised to make its much-anticipated return to screens. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter premieres on March 20, introducing viewers to a new region and a completely new story. Produced by Friday Storytellers, Neeraj Pandey is the showrunner for the series, with the directorial vision of Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray.

Set in the early 2000s, in a city dominated by power-hungry gangsters & politicians, the law often struggled to maintain a balance. Yet, IPS Arjun Maitra was determined to bring justice to the people, where loyalties shifted easily and any ally could be a secret enemy. Will IPS Maitra rise to the occasion and prove his worth, by curbing the violence and tension that trouble the city?

With a spectacular ensemble delivering powerful and nuanced performances, this installment brings back the intense action, thrilling drama, and captivating storytelling that fans have come to love, all elevated by a totally scaled-up production. At the heart of this explosive saga is its ensemble cast, including legendary icons of Bengali cinema, Jeet and Prosenjit, fondly known to their fans as Boss and Bumba Da; along with Saswata Chatterjee and Parambrata Chatterjee. And that’s not all! Joining them is a powerhouse lineup of Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Zafar Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakraborty, and Shraddha Das.

Reflecting on his experience, Jeet shares, "For years, people have been asking, 'Boss aur Bumba Da ek saath kab aa rahein hain?' (When are Boss and Bumba Da coming together?) Well, here we are! What makes it even more special is that this marks my debut on Netflix. I'm proud to be part of a project that showcases such authentic and nuanced storytelling to a global audience. Collaborating with such a talented cast and crew was rewarding, and the action scenes were intense and I enjoyed doing them. This project challenged me in new ways, allowing me to grow as an actor, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it. Hopefully, this series will spark relevant conversations that leave a lasting impression."

Expressing his enthusiasm, Prosenjit adds, "Joining forces with Jeet and the entire cast for a story as compelling as this felt like the perfect alignment. Glad that I could collaborate with a maker like Neeraj Pandey and Netflix as a platform that knows the pulse of the audience. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter delves into power struggles, intense action, and unexpected plot twists that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. We poured our hearts into bringing this narrative to life, and I hope audiences everywhere find themselves as captivated by it as we were during its creation. Yeh toh sirf shuruat hai! (This is just the beginning!)"

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is set to be a must-watch for those craving adrenaline-pumping high-stakes drama. Mark your calendars for its March 20 premiere, only on Netflix.