Jeremy Renner's 'Rennervations' with Anil Kapoor's cameo released on OTT

Updated on: 13 April,2023 10:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Anil Kapoor cameo appearance confirmed in Jeremy Renner’s Docu-series ‘Rennervations’

Jeremy Renner's 'Rennervations' with Anil Kapoor's cameo released on OTT

Anil Kapoor


Anil Kapoor stole hearts as well as instilled terror with his character Shelly Rungta in the crime thriller series ‘The Night Manager’ along with Aditya Roy Kapur and Shobita Dhulipala. His next, ‘Rennervations’ is all everyone is talking about. The Docu-series is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.


Jeremy Renner recently tweeted a clip from the Jimmy Kimmel Live show with the caption, ‘Oddly comfortable coming out a different door, with different stories, and brand new cane?  @JimmyKimmelLive @DisneyPlus #rennervations'




Ahead of ‘Rennervations’ release, actor Anil Kapoor replied to Jeremy’s post on Twitter and captioned, 'Absolutely indestructible my dearest friend @JeremyRenner the toughest avenger’

The promo released recently says 'ALMOST THERE' on social media, tagging along all the stars.

The series is set in four locations: Renner’s hometown of Reno; Chicago; Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; and Alwar, Rajasthan. In each location, Renner and Millikin meet with organisations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters, BASE Chicago, Uva Jagriti Sansthan, and Casa Hogar of Cabo San Lucas to learn about the needs of the local communities. They then use what they learned to build something incredible that will have a big impact.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor calls Jeremy Renner 'toughest Avenger'

The series stars Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Hudgens, Sebastián Yatra, and Anil Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor has 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor and 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, helmed by Pathaan's director Siddharth Anand, in the pipeline.

'Rennervations' is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

