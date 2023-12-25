Breaking News
Mumbai: 'Make pilots flying drunk a crime’
Thane: The Bollywood theme park caught in development hell
Thane triple murder: Kids were so terrified, they couldn’t even shout for help
Mumbai: One shot dead in Chunabhatti, criminal rivalry suspected
Mumbai: SUV runs over dog, body dumped in nullah
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Jimmy Kimmel Live fame Neel Nanda passes away at 32 cause of death unknown

Jimmy Kimmel Live fame Neel Nanda passes away at 32, cause of death unknown

Updated on: 25 December,2023 06:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Top

While the world celebrates Christmas today, sad news has just broken with the passing away of comedian Neel Nanda. Nanda, who breathed his last at the age of 32, was famous for his comedy

Jimmy Kimmel Live fame Neel Nanda passes away at 32, cause of death unknown

Neel Nanda passes away at 32

Listen to this article
Jimmy Kimmel Live fame Neel Nanda passes away at 32, cause of death unknown
x
00:00

While the world celebrates Christmas today, sad news has just broken with the passing away of comedian Neel Nanda. Nanda, who breathed his last at the age of 32, was famous for his comedy. He gained recognition for his short set in 2017 on Jimmy Kimmel Live and was also known for his Comedy Central show, Adam Devine’s House Party. The comedian made appearances on Viceland’s Flophouse and Hulu’s Coming To The Stage. Nanda also hosted the weekly show “Unnecessary Evil” at the Westside Comedy Theater in Los Angeles.


The reports of Neel Nanda’s death were confirmed by his manager, Greg Wiss, who has known him since he was 19. Neel celebrated his 32nd birthday recently, and now, with the news of his passing, his friends, family, and acquaintances are in shock.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neel Nanda (@neelnanda)


Greg Wiss said, “At this point all I can do is confirm, yes, unfortunately my client of over 11 years has passed.” He further added, “Nanda was a great comic, friend and fantastic human being.” The cause of his death is still not confirmed and there are no speculations around the same. Reacting to this shocking news, John Roy wrote on X, “RIP Neel Nanda, a great comic who built a whole comedy scene in Santa Monica nearly single-handedly and always gave his all and was welcoming to everyone."

As per Variety, Neel Nanda, who was proud of his achievements, in a 2018 interview had said, “I would say my proudest accomplishment thus far in comedy is performing on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live. I’ve always wanted to do a set on late night, and ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ was my first choice. So the fact that it came together kind of blew my mind. I’ve performed on other networks like Comedy Central, Hulu, Viceland, etc., but ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ was the first place I performed where my parents were a fan of the host.”

Neel Nanda's legacy in the comedy world will undoubtedly endure, and his memory will live on through the laughter he brought to countless people around the globe.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Entertainment Top Stories Entertainment News Web Series Web Series News Regional News Updates

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK