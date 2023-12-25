Jimmy Kimmel Live fame Neel Nanda passes away at 32, cause of death unknown

While the world celebrates Christmas today, sad news has just broken with the passing away of comedian Neel Nanda. Nanda, who breathed his last at the age of 32, was famous for his comedy

While the world celebrates Christmas today, sad news has just broken with the passing away of comedian Neel Nanda. Nanda, who breathed his last at the age of 32, was famous for his comedy. He gained recognition for his short set in 2017 on Jimmy Kimmel Live and was also known for his Comedy Central show, Adam Devine’s House Party. The comedian made appearances on Viceland’s Flophouse and Hulu’s Coming To The Stage. Nanda also hosted the weekly show “Unnecessary Evil” at the Westside Comedy Theater in Los Angeles.

The reports of Neel Nanda’s death were confirmed by his manager, Greg Wiss, who has known him since he was 19. Neel celebrated his 32nd birthday recently, and now, with the news of his passing, his friends, family, and acquaintances are in shock.

Greg Wiss said, “At this point all I can do is confirm, yes, unfortunately my client of over 11 years has passed.” He further added, “Nanda was a great comic, friend and fantastic human being.” The cause of his death is still not confirmed and there are no speculations around the same. Reacting to this shocking news, John Roy wrote on X, “RIP Neel Nanda, a great comic who built a whole comedy scene in Santa Monica nearly single-handedly and always gave his all and was welcoming to everyone."



As per Variety, Neel Nanda, who was proud of his achievements, in a 2018 interview had said, “I would say my proudest accomplishment thus far in comedy is performing on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live. I’ve always wanted to do a set on late night, and ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ was my first choice. So the fact that it came together kind of blew my mind. I’ve performed on other networks like Comedy Central, Hulu, Viceland, etc., but ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ was the first place I performed where my parents were a fan of the host.”

Neel Nanda's legacy in the comedy world will undoubtedly endure, and his memory will live on through the laughter he brought to countless people around the globe.