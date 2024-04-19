Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: We’re banking on the Muslim vote, says Prakash Ambedkar
Mumbai: 55 full grown trees along EEH killed ‘by advertisers, builders’
Navi Mumbai: Flamingo found dead after fatal accident on Palm Beach Road
Mumbai: Student arrested for prank call
Maharashtra: Woman and grandson crushed to death by water tanker, driver escapes
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Takes many heroes to rescue one
<< Back to Elections 2024

Takes many heroes to rescue one

Updated on: 20 April,2024 05:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

Jimmy says Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, which offers a retelling of Captain Abhinandan’s release, showed him how intelligence officers play a key role in wars

Takes many heroes to rescue one

A still from the series

Listen to this article
Takes many heroes to rescue one
x
00:00

Among recent releases, Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter, and Operation Valentine revolved around the Balakot air strike. But while they focused on the aerial strike conducted by India in February 2019, Jimmy Shergill’s upcoming web series, Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, draws from the capture and subsequent release of Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman. On February 27, 2019, the fighter pilot was captured by the Pakistan Army, held captive for 60 hours before being released on March 1. Ranneeti offers a fictionalised version of the events, with Shergill playing an Indian intelligence official who strategises his release. The actor shares, “It’s a war-room-focused web series inspired from real-life events; [it depicts] the race against time to bring back the captured pilot while also battling Pakistan’s lies in global media. We always read or hear about what happens on ground during a war, but Ranneeti allowed me to witness the strategy, risk-taking, and the emotional trajectory of those who call the shots from inside the war-room.”


Abhinandan Varthaman


The actor credits director Santosh Singh and his team of writers for developing a script that has its foundation in intense research. “The research had been done thoroughly by the writers and the director. The facts and figures had to be absolutely correct. The script was passed by top officials from the MoD [Ministry 
of Defence].”


The JioCinema series—also starring Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana and Ashish Vidyarthi— was shot in Kashmir, Leh, Ladakh, Delhi, Punjab and Mumbai. Asked if such braveheart roles leave a deeper impact on him, Shergill says, “[I realised] these [intelligence officers] are probably as much a part of the battle as any other soldier. They strategise and do everything to win the war, after which they get lost in the crowd.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jimmy shergill lara dutta Web Series Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK