Kareena Kapoor posts pictures from the sets of Sujoy Ghosh's yet-to-be-titled directorial film

Bebo took to her Instagram handle on Saturday and dropped pictures from the sets where she can be seen posing with the crew of the movie

Picture courtesy/Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram account

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy shooting for her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's yet-to-be-titled directorial but she takes time out to entertain her fans by sharing pictures from the shoot. Recently, she posted a series of photographs from the sets of her OTT film on social media.

Bebo took to her Instagram handle on Saturday and dropped pictures from the sets where she can be seen posing with the crew of the movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Show full article