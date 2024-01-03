Breaking News
Killer Soup trailer: Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma promise a delicious serving of quirky crime thriller

Updated on: 03 January,2024 04:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Killer Soup trailer: The series directed by Abhishek Chaubey stars Manoj Bajpayee and Konkana Sensharma

Manoj Bajpayee plays a double role in Killer Soup

Netflix sets the table for 2024 with an experience like no other with the trailer drop of director Abhishek Chaubey’s Killer Soup, promising audiences a mazzedaar blend of genres. Very, very loosely inspired by a news headline, the series is about a rapid turn of events that follow amateur villains, amateur heroes, and amateur in-betweens in the fictitious town of Mainjur.


Swathi Shetty is an aspiring chef who wants nothing but the world to enjoy her paya soup. One accident sets off a series of mishaps and hasty cover-ups that land her and her lover in hot soup. Produced by Chetana Kowshik and Honey Trehan, Killer Soup will be on the menu on 11 January 2024, featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Manoj Bajpayee (yet again), Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, Lal, Anbuthasan, Anula Navlekar and Kani Kusruti in pivotal roles.


Sharing the Killer Soup trailer, Konkona wrote, "A story so bizarre, you need to watch it to believe it. Know the ingredients of this Killer Soup starring Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma and Manoj Bajpayee coming to you on 11 Jan only on Netflix."


 
 
 
 
 
Actor Manoj Bajpayee shares, “For the first time in my career, I will be playing a double role, both starkly different from each other. I trusted Abhishek Chaubey's directorial prowess, Netflix as collaborators, and a stellar cast that breathed life into characters to create a surreal pot-boiler unlike any other stemming from an accidental crime. At its heart, Killer Soup is a crime thriller that blends multiple genres, making it a delicious serving that everyone can enjoy.”

Playing the role of Swathi Shetty, actor Konkana Sensharma says, “Stepping into Swathi Shetty's shoes was a unique experience for me as the character has depth, darkness and packs a lot of punch. Working on the series with long-time collaborators Netflix and Abhishek Chaubey and a talented set of actors was a delight. The Killer Soup trailer offers a glimpse into the quirky world we’ve created set against the background of a sleepy town. With hints of suspense peppered through the series, it really makes you wonder, ‘Will she or won’t she get caught and will the soup boil over?’ I eagerly await the audience’s reaction when they watch Killer Soup."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

