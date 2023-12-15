Directed and co-written by Abhishek Chaubey and produced by Honey Trehan and Chetana Kowshik, the Netflix series boasts a stellar cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sen Sharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal

Picture Courtesy/Netflix India's Instagram account

Listen to this article Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sen Sharma's crime series 'Killer Soup' to stream from this date x 00:00

Makers of the upcoming crime series 'Killer Soup' on Thursday announced unveiled the series' new poster. Taking to Instagram, the OTT platform Netflix shared the poster which they captioned, "A story so bizarre, you need to watch it to believe it. Know the ingredients of this Killer Soup starring Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee coming to you on 11 Jan only on Netflix."

'Killer Soup' stars Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma in the lead roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

An unimaginable crime that has twists and turns baked in with Chaubey's signature dark humour, 'Killer Soup' will have audiences savouring this unique offering. Swathi Shetty, an aspiring yet talentless home chef, cooks up a bizarre plan to replace her husband, Prabhakar, with her lover, Umesh. But when a bumbling local inspector and amateur villains stir the pot, things don't go as planned and a recipe for chaos ensues. This medley of flavours is simmering and set to be served up in the new year on January 11.

Talking about the show, director Abhishek Chaubey said, "With 'Killer Soup,' we wanted to give the audience permission to laugh and also be totally shocked with a crime thriller that blends in humour and quirkiness. It is a pot-boiler sent completely over the top with an exceptional cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sen Sharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal. Through this series, I wanted to serve up something exceptional with Netflix and it has been a creatively fulfilling experience with them."

'Killer Soup' is all set to stream from OTT platform Netflix from January 11.

