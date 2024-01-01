Manoj Bajpayee flaunted his abs with a bare body post on Instagram on New Year's day. The post left his fans and colleagues surprised

Manoj Bajpayee is an actor who is well known for his spectacular performances. In 2023, his acting display was at its peak with his work in films like 'Banda' and 'Joram'. However, 'The Family Man' star surprised all with his New Year post on Monday morning.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee took to his Instagram handle to post a picture of his bare body flaunting his abs. The actor who is not known for his fitness or doing bare-body action sequences in films sure took everyone by surprise with this post and also left netizens impressed with his fitness.

Sharing the photo, Manoj also credited soup for his 'killer look'. "New Year New Me! Dekho d̶e̶l̶i̶c̶i̶o̶u̶s̶ soup ka meri body pe asar. Ekdum killer look hai na?" he captioned the post.

Fans and colleagues of actor Manoj Bajpayee immediately took to the comment section to react to the post. "Chuppe Rustom," wrote filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Bajpayee's 'The Family Man' co-star wrote, "Yeh aib kahan chhupaye the ??" "Aag laga di aapne internet pe," commented actor Sunil Grover.

Manoj Bajpayee made headlines last year for revealing that he has not had dinner for the past 13-14 years. "Sometimes, I do take a few bites here and there, but 13-14 saal ho gaye. I realised mere grandfather bahut duble-patle the aur bahut hi fit rehte the hamesha. Toh I thought let me follow what he used to eat. Fir woh shuru jab maine kiya then mera wazan control hona shuru hua. Meine kaafi energetic aur healthy feel karna shuru kar diya. Then, that was the time I decided I will stick with this. Phir usme tweaking ki maine… fasting kabhi 12 ghante ka kabhi 14 ghante ka; then raat ka dinner dheere dheere hatana shuru kiya. Even the doctor said it is good to have an early dinner, otherwise, the food is left in the belly. It got me a little scared. So, I stopped eating my dinner completely. After lunch, the kitchen is non-operational. It only operates when our daughter is back from the hostel,” Manoj Bajpayee had said.

However, during an interview with Curly Tales, the 54-year-old admitted that it was very difficult to maintain this routine initially. “For one week, I had a very hard time. What I used to do is, eat about two healthy biscuits when I felt hungry; and drink a lot of water. However, since I was used to having dinner — a big meal, that too late at night — I got intense evening hunger pangs. It is a lifestyle that got created. Today, it is called intermittent (fasting), but I have been doing it for many years,” Manoj shared.