Pick up tricks from each actor
Pick up tricks from each actor

Updated on: 20 April,2024 05:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Reprising her role of a lawyer in Maamla Legal Hai 2, Naila on how working with Ravi Kishan and Tanvi Azmi helped hone her craft

Naila Grrewal, Ravi Kishan and Tanvi Azmi

Little can match the learning that one has on the job. Naila Grrewal, who turned to acting with Tamasha (2015), agrees. While she has picked up learnings from her past works, the actor believes Maamla Legal Hai has been integral in enriching her as an artiste. That is why she is eagerly looking forward to joining the recently announced second season.    


Surrounded by a talented cast of veteran actors including Ravi Kishan, Tanvi Azmi, Yashpal Sharma, and Brijendra Kala during the first edition, Grrewal says her co-stars shared insight and tricks that helped her hone her craft. “Being in the presence of such seasoned actors was akin to attending an acting school. Their guidance has had a profound impact on my approach to acting,” she reflects. Whenever she faces the camera now, the actor remembers Azmi and Kishan’s teachings. “I learnt dialogue control from Tanvi Azmi. From Ravi sir, I understood the power of dialogues, and the importance of diction,” says the actor, who portrayed a US-returned lawyer who is shocked at the ground reality of the Indian judicial system, in the Netflix comedy. Next, she will be seen in Ishq Vishk Rebound.



