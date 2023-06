Makers of Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer 'Jee Karda' drop 7 original songs from the series

The 'Jee Karda' album comprises seven original songs that will take the audience on a trip to nostalgia, reminding them of their good old days. The soul-stirring album is composed by Sachin-Jigar

Prime Video, today unveiled the heartwarming music album of the upcoming Amazon Original series, 'Jee Karda'. The album comprises seven original songs that will take the audience on a trip to nostalgia, reminding them of their good old days. The soul-stirring album is composed by Sachin-Jigar and the beautiful lyrics are penned by Jigar Saraiya, Rashmeet Kaur, I P Singh, Mellow D, and Simran Chaudhary. Enjoy the friendship mashup with ‘Jawaaniyaan’, and groove non-stop ‘Yaar Ki Shaadi’ as you practice for your best friend’s wedding. Each song from the album will remind the audience of the special time they spent with their childhood friends.

Here are the tracklist of the album –

1. Jee Karda - Singer: Rashmeet Kaur ; Lyricist: Jigar Saraiya, Rashmeet Kaur

2. Rehn de - Singer: Mellow D ; Lyricist: Jigar Saraiya, Mellow D

3. Jawaaniyaan - Singer: Mellow D, Varun Jain ; Lyricist: Jigar Saraiya, Mellow D

4. Yaar Ki Shaadi - Singer: Rapper-Mellow D, IP Singh ; Lyricist: I P Singh, Mellow D

5. Ammiye - Singer: Simran Chaudhary ; Lyricist: Simran Chaudhary

6. Ro Lehn De - Singer: The Rish ; Lyricist: Jigar Saraiya, Mellow D

7. Stardust - Singer: Rashmeet Kaur, I P Singh, Rapper - Mellow D ; Lyricist: Mellow D, IP Singh

Speaking about the soundtrack, music composer duo Sachin-Jigar shared, “We have had incredible experience crafting the music for Jee Karda. It is always a delight to be associated with Prime Video as it helps in transcending boundaries. Our primary goal was to capture the essence of the series, particularly its focus on friendship. Each song in the album possesses a unique charm that will take listeners on a musical journey, encompassing the highs and lows of friendship, accompanied by lively and melodious tunes. Our aim was to create melodies that evoke nostalgia, reminding viewers of the cherished moments they spent with childhood friends. It was much fun to work with a fresh bunch of very talented singers such as Varun Jain, The Rish, Rashmeet Kaur, Mellow D, IP Singh, and Simran Chaudhary has added a distinctive charm to the album. We sincerely hope that audiences embrace and thoroughly enjoy the music, just as we cherished every moment while bringing it to life.”