Breaking News
Mumbaikars ask: What exactly are we paying for?
Mumbai: These paths are meant for parking?
Mumbai: BMC unveils ambitious plan to transform Octroi Nakas
Mumbai: Vidyavihar station’s double discharge platform speeds towards completion
Mumbai police crack down on lethal manja after officer’s death
shot-button
Happy New Year Happy New Year
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Manoj Bajpayee lauds Killer Soup co star Konkona Sen Sharma She doesnt stop until she gets what she aimed for

Manoj Bajpayee lauds Killer Soup co-star Konkona Sen Sharma: 'She doesn't stop until she gets what she aimed for'

Updated on: 04 January,2024 02:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, 'Killer Soup' stars Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles. The show will be streaming on Netflix from January 11 2024

Manoj Bajpayee lauds Killer Soup co-star Konkona Sen Sharma: 'She doesn't stop until she gets what she aimed for'

Pic courtesy/ IMDb

Listen to this article
Manoj Bajpayee lauds Killer Soup co-star Konkona Sen Sharma: 'She doesn't stop until she gets what she aimed for'
x
00:00

Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee’s mantra to elevate his performance in the upcoming series 'Killer Soup' was to "feed off" his co-star and actress Konkona Sen Sharma’s energy. Manoj Bajpayee expressed how he always admired his co-star Konkona Sen Sharma for her acting finesse.


“There are a few contemporaries that I have high regard for, and Konkona is one of them. There were moments while shooting when I fed off her energy to elevate my performance. Konkona’s dedication and passion for her craft takes centre stage as I always see her strive until she has achieved what she has aimed for.” “Her commitment instantly shines through, inspiring not only her co-star but the entire crew,” Manoj said.


Konkona heaped praise on Manoj and said that It’s very easy to interact and be comfortable with the actor. She added, “I have so much respect for him and the work he has done. Our collaboration goes beyond the script, reaching a level of understanding where we can sense each other’s moods, even when the cameras aren't rolling. In moments of vulnerability, he effortlessly lifts my mood with his humour.”


'Killer Soup' will stream on Netflix from January 11.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

manoj bajpayee konkona sen sharma netflix bollywood news Bollywood Buzz Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK