Breaking News
Dust storm in West Asia is making Mumbai air quality worse
Check that medicine again: Probe reveals how fake companies are flooding market with ineffective tablets with no active pharmaceutical ingredient
Cuffe Parade: Residents allege illegal workshops have taken over plots meant for school and playground
Police bust inter state Ponzi scheme, arrest key accused from Kolkata
Central Railway experiments with Japan model for saving water in trains
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Aur thoda intezar Manoj Bajpayee wraps up shooting for The Family Man 3

'Aur thoda intezar': Manoj Bajpayee wraps up shooting for 'The Family Man 3'

Updated on: 30 December,2024 08:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

In the series created by Raj and DK, Manoj Bajpayee plays Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man leading a double life as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional division of the National Investigation Agency

'Aur thoda intezar': Manoj Bajpayee wraps up shooting for 'The Family Man 3'

Manoj Bajpayee

Listen to this article
'Aur thoda intezar': Manoj Bajpayee wraps up shooting for 'The Family Man 3'
x
00:00

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has concluded the shoot for 'The Family Man 3'. Recently, Manoj took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans and followers. He posted a picture of the clapperboard with the caption, "Shooting wrapped!! For Family Man 3! Aur thoda intezar."


More details regarding the new season have not been disclosed yet. A picture of Sharib Hashmi and Shreya Dhanwanthary with Manoj Bajpayee from the sets of Family Man 3 also recently surfaced online. "With our number 1 man," Shreya captioned the post.


In September, the team of Family Man visited Nagaland for the shoot where they met with Nagaland's Tourism and Higher Education Minister, Temjen Imna Along. In May, the makers officially announced the third season, updating fans that they have commenced the shoot.


In the series created by Raj and DK, Manoj Bajpayee plays Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man leading a double life as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional division of the National Investigation Agency.

Written by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK, the eagerly awaited third season will bring back many of the original cast members, including Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), amongst others. It is produced by Raj & DK's D2R Films banner. Gul Panag is also a part of the new season. 'The Family Man: Season 1' premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 20, 2019. The second season was released on the streamer on June 4, 2021.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

manoj bajpayee The Family Man Instagram Shreya Dhanwanthary bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Web Series

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK