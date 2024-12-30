Breaking News
11-year-old found hanging inside Mumbai madrasa; cops register accidental death
Azerbaijan's Prez says crashed jetliner was shot down by Russia unintentionally
'Chhagan Bhujbal's exclusion from Maharashtra cabinet internal issue of NCP'
Man climbs on top of Mumbai local train, disrupts Harbour Line services
Thane: Unidentified vehicle collides with road divider in Panchpakhadi
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sharib Hashmi Naseeruddin Shah still has a childlike quality and humility associated with him

Sharib Hashmi: Naseeruddin Shah still has a childlike quality and humility associated with him

Updated on: 30 December,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

A slapstick comedy, a romantic drama, and a host of assorted offerings—actor Sharib Hashmi reveals his upcoming slate for 2025

Sharib Hashmi: Naseeruddin Shah still has a childlike quality and humility associated with him

Sharib Hashmi

Listen to this article
Sharib Hashmi: Naseeruddin Shah still has a childlike quality and humility associated with him
x
00:00

The ongoing year would certainly be a definitive one for actor Sharib Hashmi, who bagged the opportunity to play the leading role in a web series. Considering the slate of diverse projects he has in his kitty, the upcoming year is only likely to get better for the actor.


Sharing insights about his line-up, he tells mid-day, “People saw me as a supportive husband in Tarla last year. If I played a ‘green-flag husband’ in that film, I will play a role that will be the opposite of that in an upcoming movie. I also have a slapstick comedy on my plate, and another project in which I play a role that is intense and serious. It’s a mixed bag of characters for me in 2025.” Hashmi also has the Manoj Bajpayee-led The Family Man season three in the pipeline.


Pick up a discussion on his next venture, Manish Malhotra’s production, Ul Jalool Ishq, and Hashmi’s eyes light up. “Bagging this film has been my biggest achievement of 2024,” he says of the movie that has him share screen space with Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. “Most of my scenes are with Naseeruddin sir. I would just look at him in admiration. It was such a beautiful experience. I hope I get to work with him again. Simply watching him perform gave me so much joy. He is lovely and wonderful.”


The moments when Shah would share anecdotes from his past offerings were special for Hashmi. “One day, I asked him, ‘Sir, you had recited a nazm in Firaq.’ And he went on to recite the full poem for me. At this stature, people would generally reply [in acknowledgement]. But here, he completed the poem. He still has a childlike quality and humility associated with him, as well as passion for his work.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

manish malhotra naseeruddin shah vijay varma fatima sana shaikh bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK