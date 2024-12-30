A slapstick comedy, a romantic drama, and a host of assorted offerings—actor Sharib Hashmi reveals his upcoming slate for 2025

Sharib Hashmi

The ongoing year would certainly be a definitive one for actor Sharib Hashmi, who bagged the opportunity to play the leading role in a web series. Considering the slate of diverse projects he has in his kitty, the upcoming year is only likely to get better for the actor.

Sharing insights about his line-up, he tells mid-day, “People saw me as a supportive husband in Tarla last year. If I played a ‘green-flag husband’ in that film, I will play a role that will be the opposite of that in an upcoming movie. I also have a slapstick comedy on my plate, and another project in which I play a role that is intense and serious. It’s a mixed bag of characters for me in 2025.” Hashmi also has the Manoj Bajpayee-led The Family Man season three in the pipeline.

Pick up a discussion on his next venture, Manish Malhotra’s production, Ul Jalool Ishq, and Hashmi’s eyes light up. “Bagging this film has been my biggest achievement of 2024,” he says of the movie that has him share screen space with Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. “Most of my scenes are with Naseeruddin sir. I would just look at him in admiration. It was such a beautiful experience. I hope I get to work with him again. Simply watching him perform gave me so much joy. He is lovely and wonderful.”

The moments when Shah would share anecdotes from his past offerings were special for Hashmi. “One day, I asked him, ‘Sir, you had recited a nazm in Firaq.’ And he went on to recite the full poem for me. At this stature, people would generally reply [in acknowledgement]. But here, he completed the poem. He still has a childlike quality and humility associated with him, as well as passion for his work.”