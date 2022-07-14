Breaking News
Mumbai monsoon: Lake levels highest in a decade
Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police files charge sheet
Sri Lanka: Gotabaya Rajapaksa to stay in Singapore, not travel to Middle East
Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair moves SC seeking quashing of six FIRs lodged in UP
Vasai landslide: Five booked in two separate FIRs
Maharashtra govt cuts VAT on petrol, diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre respectively: CM Eknath Shinde
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Masaba Gupta gets back at trolls in recent post

Masaba Gupta gets back at trolls in recent post

Updated on: 14 July,2022 02:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

On Tuesday, Masaba took to her Instagram story and shared a screenshot of an insensitive comment made by a troller

Masaba Gupta gets back at trolls in recent post

A still from 'Masaba Masaba' (Photo/PR)


Actor-designer Masaba Gupta slammed a social media user, who body-shamed for her looks on her latest post. On Tuesday, Masaba took to her Instagram story and shared a screenshot of an insensitive comment made by a troller. In the screenshot, the comment that read, "You look so bad... It's an irony that you are in the fashion and entertainment industry."

Giving back to the troller, 'Masaba Masaba' actor wrote, "That's cute. Let's be clear being in any industry has to do with talent. Crazy hard work. Wild discipline. Yes? Yes. As for my face, that's just a pretty bonus (as is my mind that is as sharp as a knife and your b******* wouldn't get past it even if you tried)."




Also Read: 'Would like to inform something to trolls targeting me for wearing shorts'


Meanwhile, one of the most loved Indian series on Netflix - 'Masaba Masaba' is now back! The second season of 'Masaba Masaba' is set to hit the OTT platform on July 29, exactly a month from now. The first teaser of the show was shared by Masaba herself on Instagram.

Going by the looks of it, the show is going to have a mix of old and new elements in season 2. In the teaser, Masaba is seen tackling new highs and new lows, and this time around - she's cleaning up the hot mess!

Tackling new paths in their careers, new (and old) love interests, grief, emotions and competition - the mother-daughter duo - Neena Gupta and Masaba look fresh and promising in the teaser. Season 2 navigates through the lives of these two women and how they cross tough terrains and rough patches along the way.

Also Read: Neena Gupta hits back at trollers for calling out people who wear short clothes

Directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Viniyard Films, Season 2 will also feature Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh, Ram Kapoor, and Armaan Khera. The series marks influencer Kusha Kapila's second stint at acting, the first being Karan Johar's 'Ghost stories'.

The first season of 'Masaba Masaba' was released in August 2020.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

masaba gupta Instagram netflix Entertainment News Web Series

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK