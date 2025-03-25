Mimoh Chakraborty, who plays a cop in Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, on taking up the series

When making a show, content is king, but without a stellar cast to elevate the content on paper to the screen, everything would fall apart. Showrunner Neeraj Pandey’s Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, starring Jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay, is the second instalment after Khakee: The Bihar Chapter (2022). The series revolves around an honest IPS officer, Arjun Maitra, cracking down on powerful gangsters and corrupt politicians in his mission to bring law and order to a region gripped by crime and chaos. Mimoh Chakraborty—son of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty—who plays a cop on Jeet’s team, was thrilled when he was roped in for the show.

“I’ve always been a big fan of Neeraj Pandey sir’s work. After watching The Bihar Chapter, I knew I had to be a part of this show, no matter what,” shares Mimoh, who auditioned for the role after his friends introduced him to the casting team. “The main reason I wanted to do this project was because it’s an incredible production house, and an amazing show. And when it comes to thrillers and investigative stories, Neeraj sir is the best. My takeaway from him is the perception and attitude towards storytelling. He called us his ‘Khakee Avengers’. Viewers are hooked to the suspense part, and he knows exactly how to keep the flow of the story,” adds the actor.

Sharing the screen with the stalwarts of Tollywood, one would assume Mimoh would feel lost in the mix. However, the actor says that the show is made in a way that every actor gets ample screen time and space to showcase their craft. “For me, it is one of the biggest opportunities as an actor, and I have totally cherished my part. Not for a single moment was I insecure. I had most of my scenes with Jeet, who is debuting on Netflix with this series. They all are dynamic, extraordinary talents. Sharing screen space with such talented people was a huge honour. Every day on set was a learning experience for me,” he adds.