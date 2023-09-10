Breaking News
'Nargis Fakhri never gave a feeling that she is a star,' says Gagan Anand

Updated on: 10 September,2023 09:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
He revealed that her down to earth approach made him understand that humility is everything

Nargis Fakhri. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actor Gagan Anand, who plays a Sikh cop Dilbagh Singh in the series 'Tatlubaaz', had an enriching experience shooting with actress Nargis Fakhri


Gagan is  best known for featuring in TV shows like 'Kumkum Bhagya' and 'Lag Ja Gale'.


He said : It was the most memorable experience as an actor. Nargis spoke only in English and my character had to do comic scenes with her in proper benarasi Hindi language. Since comic timing is a key, it was very challenging since language was a barrier.


“But I rarely in my lifetime had seen an actor who is as prepared so much for a role as Nargis was. We would rehearse in between shots, during lunch breaks and even post pack-ups at times. Nargis never gave a feeling that she was a star.” 

He revealed that her down to earth approach made him understand that humility is everything. 

“I'm a fiery man in real life and Nargis was a go-getter. This was almost like a dream co-actor for me in my entire career in tv and web till date,” Gagan said. 

Talking about reality TV star Divya Agarwal, he added : Divya on the other hand was a friend on set for me. She would have pani-puri, chats and participate in several pranks with the production team. I was also the head of production on this show in addition to his role as an actor. For me, with friendly actor like Divya half of the job is done.

Gagan is best known for featuring in shows like 'Veer Ki Ardaas Veera', 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', 'Peshwa Bajirao' among others. He also acted in OTT space in series named 'Bicchoo Ka Khel' and 'Hai Taubba'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

