Naseer-starrer Taj series second season will be back soon

Initially planned for a year-end release, second season of Naseer-starrer Taj to now drop online next month

Naseeruddin Shah

Taj: Divided by Blood, which stars Naseeruddin Shah, Aditi Rao Hydari and Ashim Gulati, opened to mixed reviews in March. While the team had initially planned to drop the period drama’s second season by the year-end, it looks like the Mughal dynasty will be back on screen sooner than one thought. The team has advanced the premiere of Taj: Reign of Revenge to May 12.

The first edition of the ZEE5 series, which is a fictional take on historical events, ended with Gulati’s Salim promising to avenge Anarkali’s murder by his brother, Daniyal. A source says, “The first season ends with Salim vowing that he’d find Anarkali’s body and create a tomb in her honour. His desire for revenge will take a deadlier turn in the upcoming instalment.”

Asked what made him advance the release, producer Abhimanyu Singh says, “It took us five years to create Taj. However, the response has made each moment of this journey worth it. Now due to the audience’s demand, we are bringing the second season sooner than planned.”