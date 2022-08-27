Breaking News
Mumbai sees drop in daily Covid-19 cases, at 679
Sonali Phogat murder: Restaurant owner among two more arrested by Goa Police
Justice U U Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India
Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh complains of chest pain, taken to hospital
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena joins hands with Sambhaji Brigade
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Netflixs Resident Evil cancelled after Season 1

Netflix's 'Resident Evil' cancelled after Season 1

Updated on: 27 August,2022 12:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Andrew Dabb created the television series and served as Executive Producer and showrunner. The show's writer and Executive Producer was Mary Leah Sutton. Constantin Film's Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben also served as Executive Producers

Netflix's 'Resident Evil' cancelled after Season 1

Picture courtesy/Resident Evil's Instagram account


Netflix has cancelled the live-action show 'Resident Evil' right after season 1. 


The first season of the show had 8 episodes and premiered on the OTT platform on July 14. The show was first announced in 2020.

According to Variety, the series got mixed critical responses, registering just a 55% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.


Variety reports that according to the weekly Netflix Top 10 rankings, 'Resident Evil' was streamed for over 72 million hours the week it premiered. It was the number two program of the week, behind 'Stranger Things'.

Variety further reports that the show dropped to number three in its second week and fell out of the top 10 by week 3.

ALSO READ: Rohan Sippy: Pankaj Tripathi's humour is crucial in such an intense show

The show followed Jade Wesker's (Ella Balinska) fight for survival in a world overrun by bloodthirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures, based on the Capcom video game franchise of the same name. Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, her father Albert's (Lance Reddick) chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation, but most of all by what happened to her sister, Billie, in this absolute carnage (Siena Agudong).

Other cast members are Connor Gosatti, Tamara Smart, Paola Nunez, Adeline Rudolph, Ahad Raza Mir, and Turlough Convery.

Andrew Dabb created the television series and served as Executive Producer and showrunner. The show's writer and Executive Producer was Mary Leah Sutton. Constantin Film's Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben also served as Executive Producers.

In 1996, the first 'Resident Evil' game was released. Since then, the game and subsequent sequels have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide. Furthermore, the film franchise has grossed more than $1.2 billion worldwide. There are also animated films, comic books, novels, and theme park attractions based on 'Resident Evil.' 

PLAY QUIZ: Are you excited to celebrate Ganeshotsav 2022?

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Web Series Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK