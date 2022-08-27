Netflix's 'Resident Evil' cancelled after Season 1

Andrew Dabb created the television series and served as Executive Producer and showrunner. The show's writer and Executive Producer was Mary Leah Sutton. Constantin Film's Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben also served as Executive Producers

Netflix has cancelled the live-action show 'Resident Evil' right after season 1.

The first season of the show had 8 episodes and premiered on the OTT platform on July 14. The show was first announced in 2020.

According to Variety, the series got mixed critical responses, registering just a 55% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Variety reports that according to the weekly Netflix Top 10 rankings, 'Resident Evil' was streamed for over 72 million hours the week it premiered. It was the number two program of the week, behind 'Stranger Things'.

Variety further reports that the show dropped to number three in its second week and fell out of the top 10 by week 3.

The show followed Jade Wesker's (Ella Balinska) fight for survival in a world overrun by bloodthirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures, based on the Capcom video game franchise of the same name. Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, her father Albert's (Lance Reddick) chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation, but most of all by what happened to her sister, Billie, in this absolute carnage (Siena Agudong).

Other cast members are Connor Gosatti, Tamara Smart, Paola Nunez, Adeline Rudolph, Ahad Raza Mir, and Turlough Convery.

In 1996, the first 'Resident Evil' game was released. Since then, the game and subsequent sequels have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide. Furthermore, the film franchise has grossed more than $1.2 billion worldwide. There are also animated films, comic books, novels, and theme park attractions based on 'Resident Evil.'

