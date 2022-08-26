Rohan Sippy: Pankaj Tripathi's humour is crucial in such an intense show

Returning to helm Criminal Justice 3, Sippy discusses how Pankaj Tripathi departs from the script to bring his signature comic relief to the legal drama
The latest season studies India’s juvenile justice system
Sometimes, having a powerful actor is half the job done. Director Rohan Sippy would agree, having worked with Pankaj Tripathi in the second season of Criminal Justice. Sippy, who has returned to helm Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, says it was a joy to brainstorm with Tripathi about protagonist Madhav Mishra — a character that, by the actor’s admission, has become second skin to him. “Our discussions would be about tweaking the interpretation of the script in some places,” begins the director.
Rohan Sippy
In the latest season that has dropped online today, Tripathi’s lawyer character is tasked with defending teenager Mukul Ahuja, who is accused of murdering his child actor-sister. Through the case, Sippy wants to shine a light on India’s juvenile justice system. Those who have seen previous instalments of the Disney+ Hotstar series know how it skilfully marries gritty subjects with a touch of comic respite. The director credits his leading man for spontaneously bringing that balance. “When Pankaj has the confidence to depart from what is on the page and try something new, we are invariably on board with it. He has an incredible sense of humour, which we were able to capture. His humour is crucial in such an intense show. I feel that makes the series more [appealing] to a wider audience.” Tripathi wasn’t alone in going off the script. The actor-director duo, both intimately familiar with the character of Madhav Mishra, would often improvise on set, thus giving him a more defining arc. Sippy explains, “While shooting, [certain things] evolved. We started seeing how Madhav Mishra is now transforming from a Bihari to a Mumbaikar.”
An eclectic cast, which includes Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta and Deshna Dugad, drives the show. The director is impressed by the young actors. “We had a gruelling schedule. So, I was impressed how they were able to deliver intense performances. They are well-prepared and motivated.”
