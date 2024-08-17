Planet Earth III review: A must-watch for Everyone

Planet Earth III goes deep beyond scenic pleasures and reflects on the evolution of the natureworld and the impact of modern living on the ecosystem and the creatures that inhabit our planet

Still from Planet Earth III

Title: Planet Earth III

Cast: David Attenborough, Tom Greenhalgh, Fredi Devas, Keron Murray, Braydon Moloney

Producer: Mike Gunton

Rating: 4/5

Runtime: 8 Eps/60 min each

97 year old David Attenborough sets out to reveal never-seen-before hidden treasures of nature through this 8 part series co-produced by BBC Earth, currently playing on SonyLiv. We get to discover amazing landscapes, the most amazing fights and flights of animals on our planet, moving from the highest mountains to the deepest oceans, from the darkest caves to the hottest deserts with the aid of the latest in technology.

This new installment comes nearly twenty years after the original Planet Earth series, highlighting the advancements in science and technology and the significant changes our planet has undergone. It is quite evident from the calamities that have befallen and continue to do so in increasing frequencies, that we humans are literally destroying our Earth. David Attenborough uses the beauty of existence to point out the myriad benefits of helping keep Earth safe from predatory humans.

Planet Earth III goes deep beyond scenic pleasures and reflects on the evolution of the natureworld and the impact of modern living on the ecosystem and the creatures that inhabit our planet. This docu-series encompasses Coasts, Oceans, Deserts, Grasslands, Freshwaters, Forests, and goes on to culminate in intersections from extremes in climate change and human interference. The numerous crews across the planet who worked over several years to create this amalgamation of sequences deserve absolute praise and respect. This series sets a new level in natural history documentaries. Breathtaking in scope and effect, upsetting enough to act as a warning and enlightening in its spiel of knowledge and creatures known and unknown, the series is accentuated by powerful scripting and narration and the editing is seamless all through.

The series has breathtaking cinematography vividly capturing the beauty of our planet in high-definition 4K. From the majestic landscapes to the intricate ecosystems there’s much to learn for the nature lover and protector. The storytelling parlays information with emotional heft - making it a mesmerising experience all through. Attenborough’s narration is eloquent, assured and convincing while weaving scientific knowledge with visuals that are viscerally compelling. Planet Earth III has the power to generate awe, and inspire commitment towards renewing nature's glorious past as well as ensuring the protection of existing ecosystems. It’s a must-watch not only for World Leaders and administrations that seek to destroy nature for political and material gain but also for those seeking a deeper understanding of our extraordinary planet.