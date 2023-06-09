Pride month: Impressive LGBTQIA+ characters on OTT

Emerging as the trailblazers of films and shows, these characters alter the narrative

Audiences have time and again enjoyed watching LGBTQIA+ characters on screen and resonated with them for the ease and simplicity that they bring onto the screen. Emerging as the trailblazers of films and shows, these characters alter the narrative and tap into the deepest of our emotions.

Isha Talwar as Bijlee in Saas Bahu aur Flamingo: In a show where women are the frontrunners, Isha Talwar dazzles us with her depiction of a brave and vibrant queer character - Bijlee. Breaking stereotypes and notions, she emerges as fierce and victorious, leaving us wanting for more. Bijlee is caught in an impasse where she must choose between Naina, her true love, and work. Talwar’s portrayal of a headstrong woman who knows what she wants and doesn’t settle for anything less, the clarity that she has is truly remarkable, she has the ability to dare and defies social conventions and the ease with which she carries herself, puts us in awe of her bravery and evident brilliance that one simply cannot not appreciate.

Shefali Shah as Dr. Gauri Nath in Human: With her outstanding depiction of Dr. Gauri Nath in the highly acclaimed Disney+ Hotstar series, Shefali Shah makes a lasting impression. Her subtle portrayal gives the narrative depth by bringing to light the challenges and victories of a character who dares to accept their genuine self whilst also living a reality quite different to her desire, as she has a family, responsibilities to cater to and remains closeted because of the situation she finds herself in.

Priya Bapat as Poornima Amre in City of Dreams: Priya Bapat portrays a strong, independent, and courageous politician in this series. Bapat's character, Poornima Gaikwad faces an emotional turmoil and learns to accept her true self and recognise what her heart truly desires as she comfortably sinks into the skin of a queer character.

Saswata Chatterjee as Brij Pal (BJ) in The Night Manager: The supremely talented actor immerses himself into the intricacies of his gay character, BJ who seems to keep us hooked with his performance. Unboxing himself with ease, Saswata Chatterjee indeed surprises us in this riveting thriller.