Pushkar & Gayatri on 'Suzhal- The Vortex': The story idea was formed around 2014-2015

The trailer of the 'Suzhal- The Vortex' crossed 50 million plus views globally just 2 days within launch, and people are highly excited to see what the series is about. The trailer garnered massive love and appreciation not only from viewers but film fraternity and critics from all across the country. Suzhal: The Vortex is created by the powerful-duo, Pushkar and Gayatri, who are known for movies like Vikram Vedha and Oram-Po. They are venturing into the streaming space for the first time with long format series, Suzhal: The Vortex, arriving on 17th June on Amazon Prime Video.



Said writers and creators Pushkar & Gayatri, “The story idea was formed around 2014-2015.Then as we started writing it, we felt that this story suits a long-form format, as it has multiple protagonists and also, we wanted to set up the world of the series really well. We spent a year writing it and then spent 2 years making it. We are excited to finally present it on Prime Video on the 17th of June. The series will premiere across 240 countries and territories in over 30 languages and we couldn’t have asked for a better launch.”



Emphasising why they chose to make Suzhal into a series, and not a film, Gayatri shared, “We realised that the story had many legs, and couldn't fit in a 2-hour film. It needed to be a long format. When we pitched this idea to Amazon Prime Video, they were very excited about it. They decided that this will be their first Tamil Original scripted series.”



She added, “In a traditional feature film, you can only concentrate on the protagonist, the villain, maybe the female lead, and another relationship. With this, we wanted to create a world, which is set in a fictitious town, which is an amalgamation of small towns. We have multiple leads in this; we have four leads and many other characters. We have many elements and settings in Suzhal. To give space to all of it in a story, we needed that time, we needed 8 episodes to tell the story.”



Echoing Gayatri, Pushkar explained how Suzhal is different from what they've created in the past. "All the films we have done till now, we have set them only in Chennai. The fact that we travelled out of Chennai is thrilling. So, this is set in a fictional town. We shot in Ooty, Coimbatore, parts of it in Chennai also. We have lived most of our lives in Chennai, so we have set all our stories there previously. Suzhal involved a lot of research. We also wanted to keep the small-town setting as one of the defining themes; when something happens, how it ruptures the fabric of a small town. This is where we started from, it was one of the initial ideas that we put down on paper, what the is story about.”

Directed by Bramma and Anucharan M., the series stars an ensemble cast like Sriya Reddy, Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh along with Radhakrishnan Parthiban in the lead roles. It starts streaming exclusively on Prime Video from June 17, 2022, boasting audio and subtitles in over 30 languages like Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, English along with foreign languages like French, German, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, Arabic, Turkish and Japanese amongst others.

