Breaking News
Now, khataras are slowing down work on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
Test Drive: How Mumbai Coastal Road will create new bottlenecks
Three dead in scaffolding mishap: ‘My son left home this morning with a smile on his face’
Mumbai: Meanwhile, it is a breeze on the old road
Mumbai: BEST bus driver runs over senior citizen
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > The parent trap
<< Back to Elections 2024

The parent trap

Updated on: 13 March,2024 07:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Letty Mariam Abraham | letty.abraham@mid-day.com

Top

Helming his first web series Raat Jawaan Hai, Sumeet Vyas draws from his own experiences to show how young parents juggle new role and existing friendships

The parent trap

Vyas’ comedy stars Barun Sobti, Priya Bapat and Anjali Anand

Listen to this article
The parent trap
x
00:00

At heart, Sumeet Vyas is a storyteller. His passion for stories comes out in different roles—sometimes, as an actor, and at other times, as a writer. Directing then is a natural graduation. While Vyas previously helmed the short film, Haircut (2014), and mini-series Tankesh Diaries (2023), he is now directing his first web series, Raat Jawaan Hai. Starring Barun Sobti, Anjali Anand and Priya Bapat, the slice-of-life comedy looks at young parents embracing their new role while juggling their individual identity and friendships. “The world tends to think of parenting as the end of youth. Raat Jawaan Hai refutes this theory. It is the story of three friends who are doing their best to keep their friendship, individuality and madness alive even after having kids,” says Vyas, who took the series on floors in Mumbai.


Be it Bang Baaja Baaraat or Tripling, the beauty of the actor-writer’s works lies in how he borrows from everyday life, giving us stories that we identify with. Raat Jawaan Hai is no different. Vyas, who is father to four-year-old Yug with wife Ekta Kaul, says he drew from his own parenting experiences for the SonyLIV offering. “This show is like my creative playground. I have injected bits of my parenting saga into the mix, making it a rollercoaster ride of relatability. From time management tricks to surviving without a nanny, and the constant worrying about the kid, this series is a mirror to all modern parents.” 



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sumeet vyas Web Series Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK