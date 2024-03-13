Helming his first web series Raat Jawaan Hai, Sumeet Vyas draws from his own experiences to show how young parents juggle new role and existing friendships

Vyas’ comedy stars Barun Sobti, Priya Bapat and Anjali Anand

At heart, Sumeet Vyas is a storyteller. His passion for stories comes out in different roles—sometimes, as an actor, and at other times, as a writer. Directing then is a natural graduation. While Vyas previously helmed the short film, Haircut (2014), and mini-series Tankesh Diaries (2023), he is now directing his first web series, Raat Jawaan Hai. Starring Barun Sobti, Anjali Anand and Priya Bapat, the slice-of-life comedy looks at young parents embracing their new role while juggling their individual identity and friendships. “The world tends to think of parenting as the end of youth. Raat Jawaan Hai refutes this theory. It is the story of three friends who are doing their best to keep their friendship, individuality and madness alive even after having kids,” says Vyas, who took the series on floors in Mumbai.

Be it Bang Baaja Baaraat or Tripling, the beauty of the actor-writer’s works lies in how he borrows from everyday life, giving us stories that we identify with. Raat Jawaan Hai is no different. Vyas, who is father to four-year-old Yug with wife Ekta Kaul, says he drew from his own parenting experiences for the SonyLIV offering. “This show is like my creative playground. I have injected bits of my parenting saga into the mix, making it a rollercoaster ride of relatability. From time management tricks to surviving without a nanny, and the constant worrying about the kid, this series is a mirror to all modern parents.”

