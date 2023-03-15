Raj and DK recall Sameer Khakhar's special appearance in 'Farzi': With each take he tried to do something fun

Sameer Khakhar was last seen in the web series 'Farzi' in a special role. Co-creators Raj and DK took to their Instagram handle to share their memory of working with Khakhar in the recently released series

Sameer Khakhar in Farzi. Pic/Raj and DK's Instagram handle

Actor Sameer Khakhar, best known for playing the lovable drunk Khopdi in the classic 1980s TV serial 'Nukkad', passed away at a hospital in Mumbai in the early hours of Wednesday due to multiple organ failure.

The actor was last seen in the web series 'Farzi' in a special role. Co-creators Raj and DK took to their Instagram handle to share their memory of working with Khakhar in the recently released series.

"Khopdi from Nukkad had made such an impact on us as kids! He was different and quirky. He was inebriated, but always spoke the truth. Then decades later we read his interview, where he mentioned how he longed to get back in front of the camera. And we jumped to get him to do a cameo in #Farzi," they wrote.

"The original elan and improv was intact! With each take he tried to do something fun. Just the outtakes were so hilarious. We were lucky to have worked with this maverick actor, even if for one day! May his soul rest in peace! Always in our hearts," they added.

In an earlier interview with PTI, Sameer Khakhar had said, "Everybody is looking for work and so am I. And by looking for work I mean approaching and applying for a job. In the case of actors, it is a daily exercise with every film or show. But I am a bad salesman."

"I am hopeful people who know me will offer me work. I would like to work till my last breath. I want to entertain people all my life, I am not tired yet," he added.

Actor Bhuvan Arora, who also starred in 'Farzi', wrote on his Instagram Stories, "To watching you in 'nukkad' as a kid to finally working with you... Rest in peace Sameer sir."

Sameer Khakhar's notable works include TV show 'Circus', 'Shrimaan Shrimati' and films such as 'Parinda', Salman Khan-starrer 'Jai Ho', Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's 'Hasee Toh Phasee', Sudhir Mishra-directed 'Serious Men', and Vikas Bahl's web series 'Sunflower'.

